Gauahar Khan invites fans to biggest Ramazan expo

Entertainment Entertainment Gauahar Khan invites fans to biggest Ramazan expo

Each year, the expo attracts not only locals but also celebrities from Bollywood

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 00:41:36 PKT

HYDERABAD (Web Desk) - Ramazan has arrived and a festive ambiance can be felt and seen throughout Hyderabad.

From the pre-dawn meal of Sehr to the evening gatherings for Iftar, every corner of the city is alive with the spirit of celebration.

The streets are filled with the aroma of delicious foods, and the markets are bustling with shoppers eager to prepare for Eid.

Several expos are already happening in Hyderabad, but two most awaited Ramazan exhibitions that Hyderabadis are eagerly looking forward are — Daawat-e-Ramazan and Jashn-e-Bazaar.

Entrepreneur Anam Mirza and her husband Asaduddin are gearing up for the grand return of Daawat-e-Ramazan with its third edition.

Spanning from March 27 to April 10 at Kings Palace in Gudimalkapur, this 15-day extravaganza offers a splendid array of designer wear, jewelry, home decor, footwear, and more. It’s a must-visit for those seeking a diverse shopping experience.

Each year, the expo attracts not only locals but also celebrities from Bollywood who lend their support and encouragement.

Last year, the glamorous Karisma Kapoor inaugurated Daawat-e-Ramazan, adding star power to the event.

This year, actress Gauahar Khan has extended a warm invitation to her fans and followers through a video shared on the expo’s Instagram handle.

In her message, Gauahar Khan expresses, “It’s an atmosphere where you can enjoy the blessings of Ramazan, feel…” inviting everyone to partake in the festivities.

From the latest fashion trends to delectable culinary delights, ‘Daawat-e-Ramazan’ offers something for every taste and preference.

Anticipation is high, with various prominent personalities expected to grace the event this year, much like the previous edition.

