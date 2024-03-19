Do Virat, Anushka have plan to live in UK permanently?

Anushka Sharma remains in London with children

(Web Desk) - While Virat Kohli has returned to India for professional commitments, Anushka Sharma remains in London with their children.

This has sparked speculations about the couple’s potential plans to relocate to the UK.

A Reddit post circulating online highlighted Anushka’s extended stay in the UK, raising questions about a possible move for the family.

One user commented, “From what I have heard they probably will.”

“I saw Anushka and Virat in London. It does seem like they’ll shift here, I think Anushka did not come yet,” a comment read.

As Virat gears up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, fans eagerly await any updates on the couple’s future plans.

Whether they decide to make the UK their new home or not, only time will tell.

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, on February 15, 2024, in London.

With joy overflowing, the couple shared the news on their official Instagram account, seeking blessings and privacy during this special time.

Their first baby, Vamika, was born in 2021.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives.

We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” their official post on Instagram read.

