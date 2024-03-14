I was slapped by father to give natural scene, reveals Nauman Ijaz' son

Zaviyar Nauman reveals he was actually beaten in all the three scenes of Sang e Mah

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Veteran actor Nauman Ijaz actually beat his son in drama serial Sang e Mah to bring life in the scene.

Zaviyar Nauman revealed in his latest interview that he was beaten up in real in all the three action scenes of Sang e Mah.

'Sang e Mah' was a super-hit drama which was loved by everyone from critics to audiences.

Zaviyar revealed that Nauman Ijaz actually slapped him to give the natural scenes. He added that Nauman Ijaz told him in one scene that he would hit him in real and he (Zaviyar) had to stop his hand.

"I was appreciated for giving the natural scene," he said.

He said he was slapped two more times during the shooting.

“He slapped me so hard that I started weeping and tears in my eyes were real in the scene,” Zaviyar Nauman said.