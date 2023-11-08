Nauman Ijaz faces criticism for talking about religion and hatred

Wed, 08 Nov 2023 15:40:39 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Veteran Pakistani actor Nauman Ijaz came under criticism for talking about religion and hatred.

The Parizaad star posted his picture on Instagram and talked about religion and hatred.

“If your religion requires you to hate someone. You need a new religion,” the senior artist captioned his post.

The Mayi Ri actor didn’t clarify his statement and kept it dubious.

He didn’t talk about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza but still faced criticism from the social media users.

Some users on social media linked his statement with the hatred for Israel.

“The actor wants us to love Israel. We cannot do it being Muslims,” a social media user commented.