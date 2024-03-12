Death anniversary of revolutionary poet Habib Jalib today

He touched the hearts of people through his simple yet attractive style

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 31st death anniversary of revolutionary poet Habib Jalib is being observed today (Tuesday).

He was born on 24th March, 1928 in Hoshiarpur district of Indian Punjab.

Habib Jalib migrated to Pakistan in 1947 and started working for the Daily Imroz in Karachi.

He touched the hearts of people through his simple yet attractive style. He is among the most influential Urdu poets in Pakistan.

He extensively wrote against the military coups of General Ayub Khan and Ziaul Haq and protested in the streets of Lahore against the Hudood Ordinance alongside women.

He is known as people’s poet due to his relevance even after decades.

Jalib spent his whole life in poverty but never compromised on principles despite the fact that he got many offers.

His famous collections include Sar-e-Maqtal, Zikr Behte Khoon Ka, Gumbad-e-Bedar and Kulyaat-e-Habib Jalib.

He died on March 12, 1993 in Lahore.