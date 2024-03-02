Founder of modern Urdu ghazal Nasir Kazmi being remembered on death anniversary

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The death anniversary of founder of modern Urdu ghazal Nasir Kazmi is being observed today (Saturday).

He was born on Dec 8, 1925 at Ambala, eastern Punjab, as Syed Nasir Raza Kazmi.

He passed his matriculation examination from Muslim High School Ambala and got admission in Government College Lahore for bachelor degree but he had to leave education due to the unrest witnessed during the partition of the sub-continent.

He migrated from Ambala and moved to Lahore in August 1947.

Kazmi started his poetic journey in 1940 and followed the style of another legend Akhtar Sherani.

He was considered a melancholic poet.

He remained associated with Radio Pakistan. During his radio career, Nasir Kazmi wrote sketches of classical Urdu poets including Mir Taqi Mir.

His first poetry collection was 'Barg-e-Nay'. Afterwards, his two more collections 'Dewaan' and 'Pahli Barish' were published. 'Khawab-e-Nishat' is a collection of his poems.

Kazmi used much simple words in his poetry, including ‘Chand’, ‘Raat’, ‘Baarish’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Yaad’, ‘Tanhai’, ‘Darya’ and gave them life by his unique style of poetry.

Many iconic singers including Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Noor Jahan also sang his ghazals and made them immortal.

Four books of Nasir Kazmi were published after his death.

He died of stomach cancer on March 2, 1972 and buried in Lahore’s Mominpura graveyard.