Melancholic poet Nasir Kazmi being remembered on 98th birth anniversary

Entertainment Entertainment Melancholic poet Nasir Kazmi being remembered on 98th birth anniversary

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Noor Jahan also sang his ghazals

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 11:13:22 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 98th birth anniversary of renowned poet Nasir Kazmi is being observed today (Friday).

He was born on December 8, 1925 at Ambala, eastern Punjab, as Syed Nasir Raza Kazmi.

Kazmi started his poetic journey in 1940 and followed the style of another legend Akhtar Sherani.

He migrated from Ambala and moved to Lahore in August 1947. He also worked as the Editor of literary magazines ‘Auraq Nau’ and ‘Khayal’.

Nasir Kazmi also remained associated with the Radio Pakistan. He was considered as a melancholic poet.

Kazmi used much simple words in his poetry, including ‘Chand’, ‘Raat’, ‘Baarish’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Yaad’, ‘Tanhai’, ‘Darya’ and gave them life by his unique style of poetry.

Many iconic singers including Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Noor Jahan also sang his ghazals and made them immortal.

Four books of Nasir Kazmi were published after his death.

He died of stomach cancer in Lahore on March 2, 1972.