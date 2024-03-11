Deepika, Ranveer eagerly awaiting first child

Entertainment Entertainment Deepika, Ranveer eagerly awaiting first child

The couple recently announced their pregnancy through an adorable Instagram post

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 01:42:04 PKT

(Web Desk) - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the beloved Bollywood couple, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

The couple recently announced their pregnancy through an adorable Instagram post, and fans have been keeping a close eye on Deepika’s evolving maternity style.

On March 10, 2024, Deepika was spotted at the airport, accompanied by her doting husband, Ranveer Singh.

Despite her radiant pregnancy glow, Deepika chose to keep her baby bump under wraps.

She skillfully concealed it with a camel-brown oversized sweater featuring a cozy turtleneck.

The ensemble was both chic and practical, allowing her to maintain her signature style while ensuring comfort during travel.

She paired the sweater with flared jeans and brown-toned boots, creating a fashionable yet understated look. Her makeup was subtle, and her hair was elegantly tied in a high ponytail.

However, the paparazzi’s lenses caught every detail, and soon, social media was abuzz with speculation.

Some netizens speculated that Deepika might be opting for surrogacy, while others came to her defense.

