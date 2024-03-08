Fans impressed with Munawar Faruqui's new lavish car
Entertainment
The winner of Bigg Boss 17 is known for his talent and charm
(Web Desk) - Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 known for his talent and charm, is gaining a lot of attention in show business.
People are impressed with everything he does – whether it’s stand-up comedy or appearing in music videos.
And now there’s something else fans can admire about him: He has bought himself an amazing new car! The vehicle is a shiny black Range Rover.
In a video shared by his close friend Paras Kalnawat, Munawar confidently steps out of his prized possession, radiating joy and pride.
Dressed sharply in a black cord-set and a cap, the Bigg Boss 17 champ flaunts his extravagant purchase.
Paras showers him with congratulations, capturing the excitement of this significant moment.
His car collection includes — a Mahindra Scorpio, MG Hector, Toyota Fortuner, and a Hyundai Creta, which he won during Bigg Boss 17.
Not one to slow down, Munawar recently collaborated with the talented Hina Khan for a music video. Behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set quickly went viral, showcasing their captivating on-screen partnership.
Fans praised their chemistry, and the song received accolades from admirers of both artists.
During his journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Munawar faced numerous challenges – from romantic entanglements to accusations of infidelity.
However, he emerged triumphant as the reality show’s ultimate winner. His resilience and determination have solidified his status as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.