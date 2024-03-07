It looks male robot harassing female reporter but it is not so

Entertainment Entertainment It looks male robot harassing female reporter but it is not so

The presenter was close to the humanoid robot

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 02:40:43 PKT

RIYADH: (Web Desk) - The unveiling of Saudi Arabia’s first male humanoid robot during the second edition of DeepFast in Riyadh has sparked controversy on social media platforms.

A robot allegedly touched a female news reporter inappropriately during its launch. The movements of the robot appeared intentional to onlookers.

In the video, Rawya Kassem, a female reporter, is seen talking about a robot who extends his hand towards her back, urging her to move cautiously.

The video clip of an incident, which lasted 8 seconds, quickly gained the attention of netizens.

Some speculated that the hand movement was a technical malfunction, while others confirmed that it was natural and the presenter was close to it.

“The robot says, “I was manufactured and developed here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a national project to demonstrate our achievements in the field of artificial intelligence.”

The robot’s exceptional motor skills enable smooth, natural interactions with humans, enhancing the sense of authenticity through facial expressions, lip movements, and speech sync.

The robot can carry out tasks that require high precision or work in conditions that may pose a danger to humans, contributing to enhancing safety and production efficiency.