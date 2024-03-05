First death anniversary of veteran actor Qavi Khan being observed today

He had a career spanning over five decades

LAHORE (Web Desk) - First death anniversary of veteran actor Qavi Khan is being observed today (Tuesday).

Qavi Khan started his career as a child star from Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

In 1964, he started working at Pakistan Television, becoming one of its early stars.

He had a career spanning over five decades and showcased his artistic talent in every medium of entertainment, be it television, theatre or radio.

He started his professional career with the play ‘Lakhon Mein Aik’, whereas ‘Andhera Ujala’ had earned him immense fame across Pakistan.

In 1965, Qavi Khan joined the film industry. Some of his films include ‘Mauhabbat Zindagi Hai’, ‘Chand Suraj’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Kalay Chor’, and ‘Zameen Asman’.

The government awarded Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Qavi Khan in acknowledgment of his services to the country and the showbiz industry.

He breathed his last on May 5, 2023 in Canada at the age of 80.

Khan's contribution to Pakistani showbiz has been immense, and he has left an indelible mark on the industry.