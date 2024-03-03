Rihanna leaves India after performance at wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son

Entertainment Entertainment Rihanna leaves India after performance at wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son

At the Jamnagar airport, she interacted with the paparazzi and the female cops

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 03 Mar 2024 15:52:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pop star Rihanna left India hours after her performance at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Rihanna, who was in Gujarat the other day for the Ambani bash, spoke about her visit to India and also shared why she had to leave in two days. As per Moneycontrol, she was part of her best friend, Melissa Forde's Instagram Live on Friday night. Melissa accompanied Rihanna on her India visit.

After her performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Rihanna left India for the US. On her way to the Jamnagar airport, Melissa went live on the social media platform. As per the report, Rihanna asked, covering her face, “Is this live for real?”

She also said, “I had the best time in India. I only have two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids are (unclear audio). I have to come back."

At the Jamnagar airport, she won hearts with her interaction with the paparazzi and the cops. She sweetly obliged those who asked her for pictures. She also hugged and spoke with the female cops.

In her first performance in India, Rihanna set the stage on fire on day one of the lavish pre-wedding event of Anant and his fiancee Radhika. She belted out hit songs such as Diamonds, Where Have You Been, Rude Boy and Pour it Up. Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal and Shiamak Davar, grooved to her tunes.

Dressed in a body-hugging fluorescent green and pink outfit, Rihanna put up her best moves and also interacted with the audience at the grand event. The 38-year-old singer-songwriter thanked the Ambanis.

"Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations," she had said.

As the prelude of her song We Found Love played, Rihanna asked the audience members if they believed in love. "Make some noise for love right now. Send some extra love to the bride. It's my honour to be here and I want you to put your hands together like this," she said before singing the popular track.

The Ambani family presented Rihanna with a bouquet and posed for the shutterbugs together after her performance.