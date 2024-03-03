Mukesh Ambani moves to tears as son recounts health struggles

Entertainment Entertainment Mukesh Ambani moves to tears as son recounts health struggles

Anant Ambani is facing health challenges since childhood

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 03 Mar 2024 11:29:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mukesh Ambani became emotional as his son, Anant Ambani, alongside his fiancée Radhika Merchant, opened up about his health struggles during his pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant expressed gratitude towards his family for their unwavering support despite his health challenges since childhood.

He acknowledged his parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, for always standing by him and making him feel loved and supported.

The camera captured Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest individual, shedding tears as Anant shared his heartfelt words.

Anant continued, stating that his parents instilled in him the belief that he can achieve anything he sets his mind to. This prompted Mukesh Ambani to applaud his son’s resilience.

The grand three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant, Mukesh Ambani’s younger son, and Radhika commenced in Jamnagar, with earlier celebrations including a community feast where thousands of people from nearby villages were invited.