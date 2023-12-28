Ranbir Kapoor, family face wrath for 'hurting' sentiments of Christians

They were accused of pouring liquor on Christmas cake and setting it on fire saying ‘Jai Mata Di'

Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 02:29:59 PKT

(Web Desk) – A complaint was filed at a police station on Wednesday against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family members for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a viral video showing them celebrating Christmas.

Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, claimed that in the video Ranbir Kapoor is seen pouring liquor on cake and setting it on fire while saying "Jai Mata Di".

In Hinduism, fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted “Jai Mata Di”, the complaint said.

This hurt the complainant's religious sentiments, it alleged.

No FIR registered yet

No FIR has so far been registered against Ranbir Kapoor and his family. However, the incident has drawn attention to the impact of celebrity actions on societal perceptions and the potential for their actions to incite legal repercussions.