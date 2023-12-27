It was all gain: Yumna Zaidi feels 2023 strengthened her beliefs

Published On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 19:46:03 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan entertainment industry well-known actor Yumna Zaidi has expressed her opinions as 2023 is coming to an end.

She talked about the emotional rollercoaster, successes, and personal development that characterised her year.

The Parizad actor has accomplished a lot in a single year from the critical and financial success of her TV series ‘Tere Bin’ to the excitement surrounding her feature debut Nayab and her recognition as the most awarded female actress for television in the Lux Style Awards.

Thus, amidst the winter chill and the comforting silence that accompanies it, she took to her Instagram Stories to pen down a heartfelt message of gratitude and reflection. "Winters and this silence.... 2023 is over .... Manifesting good things for everyone in the coming year.... Life is beautiful, you just have to feel it," she began.

The actor continued, highlighting the fleeting aspect of time and expressing a deep appreciation for life's beauty.

She exhorted her followers to acknowledge and cherish the priceless moments that comprise every stage of life, including childhood, youth, old age, and the rewards that go along with it.

