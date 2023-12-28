Salman Khan celebrates birthday with waving to fans from balcony

Lovers gather outside Galaxy Apartment to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor

Thu, 28 Dec 2023 01:26:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday.

On the superstar’s special day, fans had gathered outside the Galaxy apartment to catch a glimpse of the actor.

In a treat to his admirers, the actor finally showed up on the balcony of his house.

In the pap videos and pictures, his father and veteran writer Salim Khan can also be seen accompanying his son for the heart-touching moment.

In the video, the birthday boy looks handsome in a gray T-shirt. The glimpse of the actor visibly left fans go gaga, who had been waiting for him for hours.

In the video, the overzealous fans can be heard hooting and shouting as they cheer up for the superstar.

Furthermore, the actor is also seen guarded by a whole entourage of his security team while he offers a glimpse to his fans.

In fact, the pap video also attracted several heart-warming reactions from the fans.

A fan commented, “The one and only salman khan (accompanied by red-heart emoji)”, “I can’t imagine how proud his father might be”, wrote another fan.

A third fan commented, “Salim saab enjoyed he's son's stardo” “Salman meri jaan (accompanied by a red-heart emojis),” wrote another fan.

Furthermore, several fans dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section as they extended their heartfelt birthday wish for the actor.

Notably, in the videos going viral on the internet, the Mumbai police had also barricaded the roads to prevent any chaos-like situation in the streets.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third installment in the Tiger franchise was released earlier this year on Diwali.