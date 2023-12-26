Parveen Shakir - a poet whose words exude fragrance

Entertainment Entertainment Parveen Shakir - a poet whose words exude fragrance

Parveen Shakir contributed a unique and fresh style to Urdu poetry

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 11:44:24 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 29th death anniversary of eminent poet, Parveen Shakir, affectionately known as the “Poet of Fragrance”, is being observed today (Tuesday).

Born in Karachi on November 24, 1952, Parveen Shakir became a prominent figure in the literary landscape after successfully passing the competitive examination for civil service.

In 1977, she made her literary debut with the publication of her first poetry collection, 'Khushbu' (Fragrance), which garnered exceptional acclaim within literary circles. Her subsequent collections, including 'Sad Barg' (One Hundred Leaves), 'Khood-Qalami (Self-Talk), and 'Inkaar' (Denial) further solidified her status as a distinguished Urdu poet.

The complete work of Parveen Shakir was later published under the title 'Mah-e-Tamam' (The Full Moon) while her final poetry collection 'Kaf-e-Aina' (The Mirror's Edge) was posthumously published after her demise.

Parveen Shakir contributed a unique and fresh style to Urdu poetry, earning her accolades and recognition. The Government of Pakistan honoured her with the prestigious Pride of Performance award in acknowledgment of her outstanding contributions.

On the fateful morning of December 26, 1994, Parveen Shakir tragically lost her life in a traffic accident in Islamabad.

