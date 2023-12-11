Let's remember Dilip Kumar on his 101th birth anniversary

Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry

Mon, 11 Dec 2023

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The ‘Ultimate Actor’ Dilip Kumar’s 101th birth anniversary is being observed by his fans in both Pakistan and India today (Monday).

The legendary actor was born on Dec 11, 1922 in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry. Often regarded as the pioneer of method acting, he ruled the Indian cinema for decades.

He gave many super-hits including ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Gunga Jumna’.

Dilip Kumar left an enduring legacy through his remarkable acting career.

He held the record for most wins for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

He featured in 60 films only during his career spanning over five decades and it rightly shows his selection of work.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021 in Mumbai at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.

He was given state funeral by the government of India.