Chennai flood: Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued after being stranded for hours

Cyclone Michaung has caused havoc in Chennai

(Web Desk) - Aamir Khan was stuck in the Chennai flood caused by Cyclone Michaung. It was revealed when Vishnu Vishal shared pictures after being rescued by the fire and rescue department of the state.

Cyclone Michaung has caused havoc in Chennai, with the city receiving torrential rain triggered by the severe storm.

The city has come to a standstill for two days. Now, actor Vishnu Vishal, who was stranded in Karapakkam, revealed that he has been rescued by the fire and rescue department.

The interesting part is that one can also spot actor Aamir Khan in the pictures that he has shared, indicating that the Bollywood superstar was also stuck with him.

Vishnu Vishal has taken to his social media handles to reveal that he has been rescued from the flood in Chennai caused by Cyclone Michaung.

He shared two pictures where boats were deployed to rescue the passengers. In the pictures, Aamir Khan can also be seen. Vishnu Vishal's wife, badminton player Jwala Gutta, can also be spotted.

Sharing the pictures, Vishal wrote, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded.

A few hours back, he had written, "Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi. No phone signal. Nothing.

Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal. Lets hope i and so many here get some help I can feel for people all over Chennai (sic)".

