'CID'-famed Indian actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away after liver failure

The crime-thriller ‘CID’ ruled the TV screens for almost two decades

Tue, 05 Dec 2023 13:07:10 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Indian actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known for playing Fredericks in crime show ‘CID’ has passed away.

His co-star and old friend Dayanand Shetty confirmed the sad news of his demise.

The CID-famed actor was receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital after liver failure.

According to Indian media, he was just 57.

Dinesh played the funny and innocent role of Inspector Fredericks on ‘CID’, along with Shivaji Satam and Aditya Shrivastava.

The crime-thriller ‘CID’ ruled the TV screens for almost two decades and became the household name both in India and Pakistan.

‘CID’, launched in 1998, stood out as one of the pioneering crime-based dramas on Indian television.

Its last episode was aired in 2018.