Death anniversary of legendary poet Ustad Daman today

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 39th death anniversary of renowned Punjabi poet and writer Ustad Daman is being observed today (Sunday).

Ustad Daman was born on September 4, 1911 in Lahore and his real name was Chiragh Deen.

He was a tailor by profession and also created precious piece of writing which was published under the title of "Daman de Moti."

Ustad Daman's poetry condemns all sorts of oppression and calls for civil rights and a respectable place for Punjabi language.

The subjects of Indian freedom movement were also there in the poetry of Ustad Daman.

His poems are still widely quoted in the Punjab as well as in other regions of Pakistan. He had a close association with renowned poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

He died on December 3, 1984 in Lahore.