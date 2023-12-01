Bollywood actor Rajshri Deshpande dedicates her Filmfare award to innocent people of Gaza

Entertainment Entertainment Bollywood actor Rajshri Deshpande dedicates her Filmfare award to innocent people of Gaza

She also dedicated the award to all the farmers of her village

Follow on Published On: Fri, 01 Dec 2023 15:37:25 PKT

INDIA (Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Rajshri Deshpande dedicated her Filmfare award to the innocent people of Palestine who are facing the brutality of Israeli forces for months.

She grabbed the Filmfare OTT award for best actor over her outstanding performance in the web series ‘Trial By Fire’.

“I dedicate my award to all those innocent people of Palestine and Gaza who are in the war zone,” the actor said.

“I hope we all get sympathetic people in the world for us, I hope we get love, kindness and compassion in the world for all of us because that is exactly what we want today and every day,” she added.

She also dedicated the award to all the farmers of her village, who are still waiting for basic necessities.