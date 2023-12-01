Veteran music composer Nisar Bazmi's birth anniversary today

Entertainment Entertainment Veteran music composer Nisar Bazmi's birth anniversary today

He also composed music for legendary singers Runa Laila and Mehdi Hassan

Follow on Published On: Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:59:26 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned composer and music director Nisar Bazmi is being remembered on his birth anniversary today (Friday).



Nisar Ahmed was born in Mumbai on December 1, 1924 in a religious family. He changed his last name to Bazmi to embark on a film music career.

He started learning music at the age of 13 and soon mastered in various musical instruments.

He was hired by the ‘All India Radio’ in 1939 as an artist and he first composed song in 1944.

His first film, Jumna Paar, was released in 1946 and immediately established him as a first-rate composer.

Bazmi composed songs for more than 40 films in India, 28 of which were released before he migrated to Pakistan.

He also composed music for legendary singers Runa Laila and Mehdi Hassan. He composed music for more than 60 films during his career.

Bazmi received many ‘Nigar Awards’ in recognition of his command over music composition.

He died on March 22, 2007 in Karachi.