Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram get married as per Meitei rituals

The couple got married on November 29 in Imphal

Thu, 30 Nov 2023

(Web Desk) - Randeep Hooda and his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram are now married.

They are now husband and wife. The couple got married on November 29 in Imphal and have shared official photos from the wedding.

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe.

In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur.

She featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few.

An inside video from their wedding went viral in which the couple can be seen performing wedding rituals in Manipuri tradition.

Randeep Hooda can be seen dressed as a traditional Manipuri groom while bride Lin can be seen wearing gold jewellery with her wedding attire.

In the video we can see, the groom and the bride seated in the middle while guests can be seen making offerings on a plate, placed in front of them.

The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other amidst cheers from the guests.

Speaking of getting married by following Manipuri tradition, Randeep Hooda said, "It feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition.

Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions.

I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep was looking forward to performing all the rituals with sincerity.

He said, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time.

I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance.

Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange."