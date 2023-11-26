Naqvi stresses on technical excellence as PTV turns 59

The Pakistan Television was launched on November 26, 1964, in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday launched the 59th founding day of Pakistan Television celebrations.

The Pakistan Television was launched on November 26, 1964, in Lahore which set new standards and trends in television viewing in the subcontinent.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said PTv is our national institution. He reminisced his association with the PTv as he conducted audit of its accounts for two and half months.

He stressed on technological advancement in rapidly changing world. He quoted ascendance of digital media as an example of changing trends and said we would lag behind if we did not adopt new technology.

KAKAR CUTS CAKE

A day ago, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar cut a cake at the Islamabad Centre to start celebrations.

He commended PTV for playing a key role in highlighting Pakistan's identity and portraying soft image of the country.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Secretary Information Shahera Shahid, Managing Director PTV Mubashar Tauqir Shah, Director of News and Current Affairs Arif Mahmood Sheikh received the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also participated in the maiden programme of the newly launched Talk-Show of PTV News "Baat Se Baat." Renowned artiste and celebrity Faryhal Gohar is the host of the programme. Prime Minister's interview with Faryal Gohar will be telecast tonight.

Being the largest Television Network, PTV is serving about 92 percent of the population of Pakistan and having largest terrestrial infrastructure of the country.

The PTV Network consists of nine TV channels including PTV Home, PTV News, PTV World, PTV Sports, PTV Global, PTV Bolan, PTV National, PTV Parliament and AJK TV.