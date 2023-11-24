Ali Zafar urges actors to speak for Palestinians at DIAFA awards

'Artists have a moral obligation to speak for global issues due to wider fans following'

Fri, 24 Nov 2023 18:10:31 PKT

(Web Desk) - Well-known musician and actor Ali Zafar has voiced his opinion against the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians.

He urged actors to speak against Israel's attrocities at the Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards (DIAFA) which were held in Dubai.

He spoke out about the humanitarian situation in Gaza using his platform after winning the Best Singer award.

During the esteemed event honouring artists from the US, India, UK, Lebanon and the US, Ali Zafar spoke out about the urgent situation in Palestine.

In addition to honouring the accomplishments of the artists, notable global social figures received special awards at the event.

Accompanying his spouse to the function, Zafar struck up conversations and took photographs with Bollywood celebrities Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

During his victory speech, Zafar stressed how critical it is for artists to speak out against the ongoing injustices that Palestinians are enduring while emphasizing that although artists benefit from being able to reach a wider audience, they also have a moral obligation to act as global citizens.

The ‘Chal Dil Meray’ actor expressed concerns over the ongoing violence in Palestine and asked the artistic community to use their platforms to draw attention towards the dreadful human rights situation in Gaza.

The audience responded to Zafar's passionate plea with a resounding round of applause and agreement that affirmed his position on the Palestinian crisis.

