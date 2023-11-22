Fans really want to know price of Imamul Haq's fiancée's bridal attire!

The cricketer surprised fans by revealing his bride

Published On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 02:10:16 PKT

(Web Desk) - Social media is buzzing with excitement as the initial glimpses of Anmol Mehmood, soon-to-be wife of cricket sensation Imam-ul-Haq, surfaced in a stunning bridal ensemble from HSY.

Imam-ul-Haq, known for maintaining a private personal life, pleasantly surprised fans and social media enthusiasts by revealing his bride.

Shared on HSY’s Instagram, a series of captivating photos showcase Anmol Mehmood in a breathtaking maroon and gold bridal outfit, radiating joy with her smile in each frame.

Her attire beautifully blends tradition with modernity, representing a timeless yet contemporary fashion choice. The estimated cost of her attire is Rs1.5 million, designed by the renowned Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY.

The online-shared photos portray the bride-to-be exuding confidence and grace, stealing the spotlight as she poses for the camera. Her absolute elegance has garnered admiration and well-wishes from audiences across various social media platforms.

Anmol Mehmood’s initial look photos have infused a sense of warmth into the narrative surrounding the cricket star.

The remarkable attire worn by the soon-to-be Mrs. Imam-ul-Haq has sparked interest and admiration, showcasing her impeccable style with a touch of sophistication.