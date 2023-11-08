Prayers trump posts - Ayeza Khan exudes sobriety on Gaza genocide

Entertainment Entertainment Prayers trump posts - Ayeza Khan exudes sobriety on Gaza genocide

Actor says that daily prayers hold more significance than daily social media posts

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 15:59:01 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan believes in praying for the innocent people of Palestine silently instead of sharing posts on social media.

Ayeza, who enjoys 13 million followers on Instagram, was asked on social media why she wasn’t posting (her views) for the people of Gaza.

Chand Tara actor said that daily prayers hold more significance than daily social media posts. She urged the followers to pray fervently for the world and avoid blame or finger-pointing on the social media platform.

“Praying daily is more powerful than posting daily,” said Ayeza.

Mera Paas Tum Ho star also shared some pictures of children from Gaza on her Instagram stories.

She shared a picture of Al Aqsa mosque inscribed with a line ‘The road from Gaza to Jannah is very crowded’.

Chupke Chupke star also shared a picture of a prayer mat and said "this connection doesn’t require an internet connection".

Earlier, many Pakistani celebrities including Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and Ushna Shah spoke out in support of Gaza people on social media.