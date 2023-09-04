100th birth anniversary - an icon whose memories make you smile

Entertainment Entertainment 100th birth anniversary - an icon whose memories make you smile

His writings, including essays, humour, and satire decorated the Urdu literature

04 September,2023 03:49 pm

KARACHI (APP) - Famous Urdu literary icon and humorist Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi is being remembered on his 100th birth anniversary today (Monday).

Yousufi was born on Sept 4, 1923 in Jaipur, India and migrated to Pakistan after independence.

Banker by profession, he held high positions in various banks across the country.

His writings, including essays, humour and satire, decorated the Urdu literature.

Yousufi’s writings offer glimpses of social, political and cultural aspects interwoven with beautiful recollections of the past.

His notable work includes books ‘Chiragh Talay’, ‘Khakam-Badahan’, ‘Zarguzasht’, ‘Aab-i-Gum’, and ‘Sham-e-Sheri-Yaran’.

The government of Pakistan honoured him with Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1999 and Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2002 for his remarkable contribution to literature.

After a prolonged illness, Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi had passed away on June 20, 2018 in Karachi.



