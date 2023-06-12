Moose Wala's mother gets emotional on her 29th birthday

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead last year by an organised criminal ring

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Sidhu Moose Wala tragic death left the artists in shock around the world last year. However, his mother has shared an emotional note yesterday (Jun,11) on his 29th birthday.

Sidhu’s mother, Charan Kaur, shared an emotional story about bringing him up throughout the years and how she lost her most precious thing.

Moose Wala was shot dead last year by an organised criminal ring. Upon his death condemnations from all over the world poured in. The murder also sparked a lot of controversies as Sidhu also entered politics lately and his security was withdrawn days before his demise.

The message reads as “"Happy birthday son, on this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time, felt in the warmth of the bosom. And I came to know that God gave me a son. Blessings, I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognize the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world”

She further said “Gone will be your pen, which was the identity of these qualities, which was held by your illusion-like small hands, which I did not know, that these hands had the ability to change the ages, and the head holding a precious crown like a turban had illusionary hair, which I did not know when I would tickle for the last time. If at that time the God had told me that the son of whom I had become a mother, he was born to guide the world to follow the path of truth and righteousness, I would have written the conspiracies and attacks in your account as my own. I would have written the parts, son. Of course you don't walk me around, see, I always feel you around me, son, be happy wherever you are, this is what I pray for on your birthday. I miss you so much today.”