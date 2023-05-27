Bollywood superstars team up for anticipated blockbuster 'Tiger vs. Pathan'

Reportedly the shooting of the action thriller film will probably begin on January 24 next year

27 May,2023 04:15 am

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - Bollywood’s famous actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are speculated to join Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan for the mega-cast film ‘Tiger vs. Pathan’.

Deepika has previously worked with Shahrukh Khan in the blockbuster film "Pathan", while Katrina Kaif has played a central role alongside Salman Khan in the "Tiger" series.

According to the Indian media, the shooting of the action thriller ‘Tiger vs. Pathan’ will probably begin on January 24 next year, but there has been no announcement yet regarding the release date of the film.

The film ‘Tiger vs. Pathan’ has created quite a stir in Bollywood soon after its announcement, and it is speculated as evident from the name that the film will showcase enmity between Pathan and Tiger's characters.

The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously delivered blockbuster films to the industry like "Pathan."