Sanya Malhotra reveals about living her dreams in 'Jawan'

26 May,2023 04:21 am

MUMBAI (Dunya News) -Sanya Malhotra, who is set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film Jawan, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

In an interview to an Indian channel, she mentioned how happy she was to finally share the news and witness people's reactions to it.

Sanya acknowledged that people are living vicariously through her and that she feels incredibly special. She termed that being a part of the film and working with SRK is a surreal experience for her.

She couldn't explain how or why it happened, but when the opportunity came, she knew she couldn't miss it. It was a dream role, and she is thrilled to finally reveal it to everyone.

Describing her experience of working with Khan, Sanya stated that she still can't believe it herself and might have to watch the film to believe that she really did it.

She also shared the difficulty she faced in keeping her involvement in Jawan a secret. During the promotion of her film Kathal, she was repeatedly asked about her association with Khan's film, and she had to dodge those questions with generic answers, expressing her hopes of working with him someday. Finally, being able to share the news brings her immense happiness and makes her feel fortunate.