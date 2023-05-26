Ashish Vidhyarti ties knot once again at the age of 60

Prior to this, Ashish Vidyarthi was married to actress and singer Rajoshi

26 May,2023 04:07 am

KOLKATA (Web Desk) - Famous Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married once again at the age of 60 with Rupali Brouha.

The wedding ceremony took place in Kolkata, attended by family members and close friends, whereas a grand reception will be organized later for industry colleagues.

On getting married once again at this stage of life, Ashish Vidyarthi expressed that marrying Rupali is a unique and extraordinary feeling for him.

Rupali and Ashish met some time ago and both decided to transform their relationship into a formal bond. They wanted to keep their marriage as only a family affair.

Prior to this, Ashish Vidyarthi was married to actress and singer Rajoshi, and has a son named Arth from Rajoshi.

Ashish is an eminent actor of the Indian film industry and has showcased his acting skills in hundreds of films in eleven languages.