Trailer of action thriller "BLOODY DADDY" starring Shahid Kapoor released

26 May,2023 04:05 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The trailer of the action-packed film "BLOODY DADDY," starring Bollywood action hero Shahid Kapoor, has been released.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for his action-packed films, and he has also co-written the story with Aditya Bassi and Siddharth Greema.

The trailer begins with a flashback sequence of Ronit Roy remembering Shahid Kapoor returning a bag of cocaine and take back his belongings in return.

Shahid Kapoor will play the lead role in the film, while the other cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Raju Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, and Vivan Bhatena.

"BLODDY DADDY" is the Hindi remake of the 2011 French film "Sleepless Nights," which was remade in Tamil as "Thoonga Vanam," starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role.