Parineeti Chopra shares her first heartbreak experience

Entertainment Entertainment Parineeti Chopra shares her first heartbreak experience

There have been rumours of her dating politician Raghav Chadha.

24 March,2023 01:37 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently revealed about her heartbreak calling it big one in her life and it was the worst.

In an interview, the diva spoke casually about her breakup with rumoured boyfriend Charit Desai, stating “I have gone through one big heartbreak, and I think it’ll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection until then. I needed my family the most. But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it’s all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life.”

When asked about updates about her latest boyfriend, Chopra responded “I like to keep some mystery around it. I don’t like to confirm or deny it.”

There have been rumours of her dating politician Raghav Chadha. The duo was also clicked outside a restaurant together on March 23.

Fans are speculating if it was just a casual meetup or there is something going on between the two.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in film Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, reports Indiatoday.