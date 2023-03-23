Atif Aslam blessed with a baby girl

23 March,2023 01:43 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned singer Atif Aslam revealed a new addition, first daughter, to their family on Pakistan Day.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared the happy news, announcing that the “new queen of my heart has arrived”. He said Sarah and the baby are both doing well and asked people to remember them in their prayers.

Atif Aslam and wife Sarah have two sons and Halima is the couple’s first daughter. Their older son Ahad was born in 2014 and younger son in 2019.

The couple got married in 2013.