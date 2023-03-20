Kapil Sharma shares how he relates with his character in Zwigato

The comedian recalled the time when he used to earn money through many odd jobs.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Indian comedian Kapil Sharma shares the cause why he felt connected with the film Zwigato and picked up the script and character for himself.

Kapil Sharma’s latest released film Zwigato revolves around the story of a food delivery guy and the actor somehow relates to character as it made him remember his struggle period.

In a recent interview Sharma shared that many people ask him how he got into this character to which he says that he never actually got out of it.

The comedian recalled the time when he used to earn money through many odd jobs. He revealed that he has worked in Coca Cola, STD, PCO, and garment factory for little wages to earn some pocket money.

He further added that he always liked earning for himself and so when he heard this story, he immediately felt connected to it.

Film Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das that focuses on the socio-economic problems of a working class. Kapil plays Manas in the film, who is the only breadwinner in the family of five. After losing his job at a factory, he tries to earn money as a food delivery agent.