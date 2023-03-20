Security for Salman Khan increased after repeated death threats

20 March,2023 11:06 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - After Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi, the Mumbai police increased security outside the actor's house.

After receiving a death threat via email regarding Salman Khan, the Mumbai Police registered a complaint under various sections and a case has been filed against Rohit Garg, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canadian-born gangster Goldie Brar, at the Bandra police station on the complaint of a close associate of the actor.

According to the Indian media, the police said a close associate of Salman Khan had received death threats through an email from a person named Rohit Garg stating that he wants to talk to the actor.

Earlier, the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was arrested for planning the murder of Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala, said the purpose of his life is to kill Salman Khan.

According to Indian media, Lawrence Bishnoi urged Salman to go to the temple of his religious guru Jambheshwar (Jambaji) and ask for forgiveness otherwise he will kill him.