Bollywood comedian Kapil Sharma reveals his first salary

Entertainment Entertainment Bollywood comedian Kapil Sharma reveals his first salary

Even after all the on-screen success, he still considers himself among the middle class.

19 March,2023 12:49 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Renowned Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has revealed his first salary in a recent interview.

The cmedian states that even though he lives a luxurious life in Mumbai, it was not always like this as he had to work hard to reach this point.

Kapil further said he got his first job in his hometown Amritsar when he was just 14 years old. He used to work part-time at a PCO to meet his pocket money, earning only Rs500 a month, after which he started working in a garment factory where his salary was only Rs900. “The weather used to be so hot at that time that the workers from other cities would go back to their areas,” he added.

Sharma explained that he used to work to meet his personal expenses and there was no demand or pressure from the family in this regard, but he was ashamed to ask for money from the family.

Recently, in an interview, Kapil Sharma laughed at the rumors of 300 crore property attributed to him, saying there is a lot of money that I have lost, but I don't even think about it.

Kapil said even after all the on-screen success, he still considers himself among the middle class.