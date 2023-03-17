Kapil Sharma breaks silence over fellows leaving his show

Entertainment Entertainment Kapil Sharma breaks silence over fellows leaving his show

Kapil said 'Yes! Sunil and I had a fight but I still have a good relationship with all of them'.

17 March,2023 02:32 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - India's most popular comedy show host Kapil Sharma broke his silence on his old colleagues leaving his show.

Recently, Kapil Sharma attended an event to promote his new film 'Zwigato' where the host questioned him about the rumors about his comedy show and asked Kapil’s stance on people saying he is an egoistic and insecure person.

The host continued to ask, 'Do you not tolerate the success of others and that’s why you removed fellow actors from the show?'

In response, Kapil admitted that he used to be a short-tempered person but has improved now.

Kapil Sharma said, 'I have never felt insecure with anyone, rather I have brought those whom I admired or liked on my show. 'I was an impulsive person. I admired good work and when I was angry I could not control myself but now I have changed'.

He said, 'People say that I have enemies, I have harbored enmities, but that is not the case. If people call me an egotistical person, then you should ask these people (the artists who left the show) why they don’t want to work with me?’

Kapil said 'Yes! Sunil and I had a fight but I still have a good relationship with all of them'.

Kapil Sharma had bad terms with Sunil Grover in 2017 after which Sunil quit his show, later Ali Asghar and Krishna Abhishek also bid farewell to the show due to money and production issues.