AR Rahman reveals why Indian movies miss out on The Oscars

Entertainment Entertainment AR Rahman reveals why Indian movies miss out on The Oscars

The artist believes that one needs to put himself in the shoes of the Westerners.

17 March,2023 11:21 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Globally renowned Bollywood composer AR Rahman shares his opinion on why Indian films don’t win Oscar despite being selected.

The singer explains that the reason behind it is that wrong films are being sent to the Academy. This is why films fail to get to the final nominations.

The artist believes that one needs to put himself in the shoes of the Westerners in order to understand their audiences taste in a better way.

In a chat with veteran singer L Subramaniam, he shared his views saying "Sometimes, I see that our movies go till the Oscar (but) they don’t get it. Wrong movies are being sent for the Oscars. And I am like, DON’T. We have to be in another person’s shoes. I have to be in Westerner’s shoes to see what’s happening here. I have to be in my shoes to see what they are doing."

Rahman’s comment came out after the big win of film RRR at the 95th Academy Awards. Film’s song Natu Natu won an Oscar for Best Original Song.