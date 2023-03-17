Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday

17 March,2023 10:48 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Alia Bhatt turned thirty years old on Match 14 and shared the pictures of her intimate birthday celebration that stormed the internet

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures with a caption stating “THIRTY”. The pictures showed glimpses of her celebrating her birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan and a bunch of friends in London.

A cake can be seen lying on the table with three lit candles. She kept her look extremely minimal by wearing a simple pink coloured sweat shirt along with silver hoop earrings.

Alia Bhatt's birthday post showed that even though it wasn’t a grand celebration, yet she had a great time with her loved ones in London and enjoyed every bit of her special day.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with film Heart of Stone along with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.