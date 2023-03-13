Deepika Padukone turns heads at Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

13 March,2023 12:26 pm

LOS ANGELES (Web Desk) – Renowned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone posted photos of her opulent Oscars red carpet debut on her social media accounts.

The starlet kept her remarkable look for the evening under wraps until unveiling on Instagram, carrying classic Hollywood elegance as she wore a gorgeous black gown, velvet gloves, and a dramatic diamond necklace. In addition to displaying what appears to be a new tattoo, the actress had her hair neatly pulled up into a bun.

Taking to her Instagram Deepika wrote, "#Oscars95."

This is the first time that Deepika will walk the Oscar red carpet and present at the award show and is going to be among the long list of stars who will be presenting at the Academy Awards.

She will join a host of Hollywood stars including Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson, Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen and John Travolta.