Sushmita Sen walks the ramp after surgery

Entertainment Entertainment Sushmita Sen walks the ramp after surgery

Sushmita Sen suffered a severe heart attack in the past few days.

13 March,2023 11:48 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Former Miss Universe and renowned Indian actress Sushmita Sen made a stunning comeback after suffering a heart attack and surprised everyone by walking the ramp at Fashion Week after her recovery.

It should be noted that Sushmita Sen suffered a severe heart attack in the past few days. In a video statement released from her official Instagram account, the actress said she suffered a severe heart attack and her heart artery was 95% blocked. Exercise and a healthy lifestyle helped her in recovery. She thanked everyone for their love and support.

In her video, she said, "I am grateful to the fans who sent me good wishes and bouquets of flowers during my illness. The fans have sent such a large number of flowers that my house looks like a garden of heaven."

The actress said during the treatment, she had requested the hospital administration that no one should know about her admission and the procedure and she is thankful that the administration took care of her privacy till discharge.