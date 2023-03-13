Shraddha Kapoor shares childhood memory being caught while cheating in exam

13 March,2023 10:50 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has revealed that she cheated in exams and was caught red-handed.

During the promotion of her film 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar', Shraddha mentioned her childhood incident.

The actress said, 'Many of us cheat during exams in life, I was so disappointed with myself during the exam. Hiding the answers in my clothes, I thought it was a great idea and no one will catch me. I was thinking that I am going to score very well in the exam but soon I was caught cheating'.

“During the exam, when I was copying, I soon realized that the teacher was standing next to me, after which my teacher shouted Shraddha! And then I was caught red-handed,” the actor explained.