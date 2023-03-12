Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's mother passes away at 91

The reason of her death has not been revealed yet.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passed away at the age of 91.

According to reports, Madhuri's mother Snehlata Dixit died in the morning hours on Sunday. Her last rites will also be performed today.

The mother's death has been confirmed by Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene. The reason of her death has not been revealed yet.