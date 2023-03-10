Satish Kaushik's daughter shares picture with father
Entertainment
The actor’s body was taken for postmortem in Delhi’s Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital.
MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika Kaushik expresses her grief via Instagram by dropping first post after her father’s death.
Taking to Instagram, Vanshika shared a photograph with father Satish from her happy times with him, hugging her father as they pose for the camera flashing their smile. She also added a heart emotion along with the picture.
Indian actor, director, producer, screenwriter and comedian passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack. The news of his death was confirmed by Satish’s closest friend Anupam Kher. He also revealed that the actor complained of uneasiness when he was visiting a friend.
Anupam told the driver to take him to the hospital immediately. “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.”
The actor’s body was taken for postmortem in Delhi’s Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital.
His final rites took place in Mumbai on March 9 which was attended by many Bollywood artists namely: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, Rakesh Roshan and many others.