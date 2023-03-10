Amitabh Bachchan writes inspirational message for fans amid injury

10 March,2023 12:15 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Amitabh Bachchan, who has always been a motivation for many, keeps on motivating them amid his injury.

The Sholay actor wrote: "This is no grand proclamation of bravery, one can sit back and lament lost opportunity. Or get up, retrieve it and beat it. Yes. defeat loss suffering is painful. but the body mechanism heals as rapidly as it injures. Get up, get going, and get it… no philosophy here. no grand proclamations of adamant bravery. or the incline to demonstrate line of work for praise and will. those for whom work brings fresh start, shall ever do, in the interests of the self. teach yourself a lesson. doing it to reflect in teaching to others is a fake, a falsehood that needs to be abandoned, it is my body, my mind, my will, my desire.

“For this once the ‘me’ is deliverance, selfish to thyself, deservedly and in compliance with what you will decide, not any other. The ‘other’ is after all just another ‘other’. Your own limits of physicality. limits of your cerebrum, shall ever remain as the build on birth, what we treat it to, is the condition that we build for ourselves, indulge in the unwanted and be prepared for the dive. Indulge in the wanted and be prepared for the dive to swim out. Tough, but there for us all, concluded Bachchan.”

Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury on the sets of Project K while shooting an action scene. He broke his right rib cartilage and other injuries due to miscalculation while pulling out the scene.