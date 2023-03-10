French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai kicks off world tour

DUBAI (Web Desk) - French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai kicked off her long-awaited world tour for 2023 on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of her latest album “Play Girl.”

Her first stop was London, and the music sensation, who released her album in October last year, took to Instagram to share clips from her opening show.

Zouai, 28, who wore a colorful sweater and mini skirt, held a meet and greet with fans before the show started.

She sang to a packed hall song from her album including “Play Girl,” and “Crazy Sexy Dream Girl.”

In a post on Instagram Stories sharing a video from Zouai’s performance, one fan said: “She was too good.”

The singer will visit cities in the US, France, Canada, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Her tour, which features more than 30 stops, will end in May, and comes almost four years after her last one.