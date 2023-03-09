Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor decides to take a break from acting

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Ranbir Kapoor has decided to take a break from acting after the release of his next film Animal.

On Wednesday, Ranbir and Shardha Kapoor's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was released, in which he is seen sharing the screen with Shardha Kapoor for the first time. During the promotion of the film, Ranbir Kapoor revealed in an interview that he had decided to take a break from acting.

Ranbir Kapoor said after the upcoming film Animal, I have not yet signed a film nor I am thinking of working in another movie at the moment.

"So I want to take a break after the movie ‘Animal’, because I want to see where I as an actor and the film industry stands," he said.

Ranbir did not specify how long his break would be.

Ranbir's film Animal will be released in cinemas on August 11 this year. Apart from Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol will be seen in the film.